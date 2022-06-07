Woman shot in chest outside McDonald’s in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON - A woman is in the hospital after police say she was shot in the chest outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Northwest D.C.
Police say the woman was shot sometime around 4 a.m. in the 4100 block of Wisconsin Avenue and was able to take herself to the hospital.
Officers say it is unclear what led to the shooting. Investigators are looking for a dark Nissan four-door sedan with damage to the passenger side.