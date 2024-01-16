Expand / Collapse search

Woman shot in afternoon shooting in Annandale facing non-life-threatening injuries

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Officers continue to investigate an afternoon shooting that left one woman suffering non-life-threatening injuries in Annandale

Fairfax County Police arrived on the scene of a shooting in the 4200 blk of Wadsworth Court. Residents were asked to avoid the area as officials secured and surveyed the scene. Police say a woman arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. 

No suspect description is available at this moment.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police. 

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.

Featured

Band teacher arrested in Fairfax Co. after driving over 1,500 miles for sex with teen, police say
article

Band teacher arrested in Fairfax Co. after driving over 1,500 miles for sex with teen, police say

A Texas teacher was arrested in Fairfax County last week after police say he drove over 1,500 miles believing that he was going to have sex with a teenage girl. 