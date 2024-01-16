Woman shot in afternoon shooting in Annandale facing non-life-threatening injuries

Officers continue to investigate an afternoon shooting that left one woman suffering non-life-threatening injuries in Annandale.

Fairfax County Police arrived on the scene of a shooting in the 4200 blk of Wadsworth Court. Residents were asked to avoid the area as officials secured and surveyed the scene. Police say a woman arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

No suspect description is available at this moment.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.