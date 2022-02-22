Woman shot and killed on P Street in Northeast DC

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the unit block of P Street, Northeast.

Police say the call came in at 3:43 p.m. for a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, officers found an adult female victim unconscious but breathing. The victim later succumbed to her injuries and died.

Authorities are on the lookout for an armed Black female suspect with pink hair, a tan hat, and a brown jacket. She may be carrying a silver handgun. The second suspect is a Black male with a thin build.