Woman robbed of $10K in fake lottery scam

Police are on the lookout for three suspects who stole $10,000 in a fake lottery scam.

On April 10, three suspects stole $10,000 in an elaborate hoax in Germantown, according to Montgomery County police.

The victim was at the TJMaxx store in the 20900 block of Frederick Rd. when she was approached by two people who asked her if she spoke Spanish, according to police. When she said yes, the two people asked for directions to a church in the area that helps immigrants.

The two people and the victim then got into the victim's car, where one of the suspects began to cry. The suspect said she had a winning Mega Millions lottery ticket, but could not claim the prize because she's undocumented.

The two suspects then called a third person who pretended to work for the "lottery company" The third suspect said she could claim her prize if she came to an office in Rockville with $10,000 cash each.

One of the suspects left the car, and returned twenty minutes later with $10,000 in cash. They then asked the victim if she could also contribute.

The victim drove home, got $10,000 in cash and put the money in her glove box.

One of the suspects then began to complain of a stomach ache and asked the victim to drive to a drug store. When the victim went inside to buy medicine, the two suspects were gone with the $10,000 from her glove box.

Police say that the suspects are likely targeting older or more vulnerable victims.