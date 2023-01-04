$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maryland; jackpot jumps to $940 million

Check those tickets! Lottery officials say a lucky $1 million winning ticket for the Tuesday, Jan. 3 Mega Millions drawing was sold in Maryland!

The winning ticket was purchased at the High's store on Norrisville Road in the White Hall area of Harford County.

Officials say players in Maryland, Texas and Virginia won $1 million second-tier prizes. This is Maryland's first $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in 2023. There were four $1 million Mega Millions winners in 2022, three in 2021, and two in 2020.

The retailer will receive a $2,500 bonus for selling the ticket.

No one matched all the numbers in Tuesday's drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot, which has jumped to $940 million for the Friday.

The estimated cash option for Friday's drawing is $483.5 million. The jackpot sits as the fourth-largest in the game's history and the sixth-largest in U.S. lottery history.