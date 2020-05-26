Woman on dirt bike killed in crash in Prince George’s County
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - A woman operating a dirt bike is dead after a collision involving a vehicle at an intersection in Prince George's County, authorities say.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
@PGPDNews
The crash was reported around 9:35 p.m. Monday along Branch Avenue near Taylor Road in the Temple Hills area.
Police say the woman was driving southbound on Branch Avenue when she collided with a car attempting to make a left turn on to Naylor Road.
The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. The crash is still under investigation.