Woman on dirt bike killed in crash in Prince George’s County

A woman operating a dirt bike is dead after a collision involving a vehicle at an intersection in Prince George's County, authorities say.

The crash was reported around 9:35 p.m. Monday along Branch Avenue near Taylor Road in the Temple Hills area.

Police say the woman was driving southbound on Branch Avenue when she collided with a car attempting to make a left turn on to Naylor Road.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. The crash is still under investigation.