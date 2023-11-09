Woman killed when vehicle, tractor-trailer collide in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving and a tractor-trailer collided early Thursday morning in Alexandria.
The crash was reported around midnight along the inner loop of I-95/495 prior to the Eisenhower Avenue Connector (Exit 174).
All westbound thru-lanes near Eisenhower Avenue remain blocked.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Drivers can expect delays in the area throughout the morning.