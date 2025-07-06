Woman killed at Leisure World retirement community, man in custody: police
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A woman is dead and a man in custody after what police are calling a homicide in a Montgomery County retirement community.
What we know:
Montgomery County Police say the incident happened around 6 p.m. at the Leisure World retirement Community off Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring.
Police responded to a report of a person in cardiac arrest. When they arrived, officers found an adult woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
A male suspect is in custody.
What they're saying:
Neighbors told FOX 5 DC they were shocked that this happened, stressing that this gated community for those 55 and up is safe and they’re sad to hear a woman died.
I’m just in a state of shock. One of the reasons that I chose to move here a year and a half ago is because it’s a gated and secure community, but it’s my understanding that whoever committed the homicide is now in custody," said resident Alyssa Dortort.
What we don't know:
We do not have the identity of the woman who died or the man who’s been arrested, nor do we know their exact relationship.