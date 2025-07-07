Leisure World homicide: 80-year-old man charged with killing wife during argument

The Brief An 80-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after police say he killed his wife, 78-year-old Beverly Fletcher, at their Leisure World apartment in Montgomery County. Fletcher was found with multiple stab wounds and blunt force injuries; police recovered a hammer, knife, and screwdriver from the scene. The senior living community says there was no threat to others, and Montgomery County Police are actively investigating the incident.



An 80-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murdering a woman he lived with at a Montgomery County senior living community.

What we know:

At around 6:00 p.m. on July 5, Montgomery County Police responded to an apartment at Leisure World.

Officers found Beverly Rose Fletcher, 78, deceased in an office attached to the apartment's family room.

Fletcher was suffering from multiple stab wounds and other possible blunt force trauma, per police.

Vivian Stewart Nation, 80, told police that he was home with his wife, Fletcher, when they began arguing about an issue with his doctor. They fought, and Nation says he pushed Fletcher to the floor, got on top of her and pushed a hammer against her throat.

Police say they found the hammer, as well as a knife and screwdriver with Nation's blood, in the apartment.

Nation has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder.

What they're saying:

Leisure World issued the following statement to FOX 5 DC:

"On Saturday, a death occurred inside a private residence within Leisure World. The matter involved family members and was fully contained within the unit. At no time was there any threat or danger to other residents or the broader community. The Montgomery County Police Department is actively investigating the incident."

What's next:

Nation is expected to appear in court Monday afternoon.