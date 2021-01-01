Woman killed in New Year’s Day fire in Prince George’s County

A woman was killed in a New Year's Day fire in Prince George's County, authorities say.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The fire was reported just after 12 p.m. in a home in the 11300 block of Montgomery Road in the Beltsville area. (Daniel Gardner / WTTG)

The fire was reported just after 12 p.m. in a home in the 11300 block of Montgomery Road in the Beltsville area.

Officials say a man and a juvenile were hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the Red Cross is assisting ten other occupants who were displaced due to the fire.