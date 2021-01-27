Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Falls Church, police say

article

A woman was killed after she was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene in Falls Church on Wednesday night.

Fairfax County Police say the crash happened in the 7300 block of Lee Highway.

Officers are currently at the scene investigating.

There is no suspect vehicle information at this time, police say.

Westbound Lee Highway is closed at Graham Road during the investigation.