Woman killed, her possible abductor injured during pursuit, shootout with police in Virginia

Authorities say a woman they believe was the victim of an abduction is dead and her possible abductor is hospitalized after a shootout with police on Interstate 95 in Virginia.

It began around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday when a Virginia State Police trooper spotted a Jeep Cherokee with the wrong license plates attached along I-95 in the Springfield area of Fairfax County.

The trooper initiated a stop and identified the driver as the possible suspect in the abduction of a woman out of New York earlier in the day. As the trooper was walking back to his partrol car, the driver sped off.

Authorities say the driver initially struck a guardrail during the pursuit and crashed, but kept driving southbound on I-95. Eventually, officials say officers tried to bring the Jeep to a stop near the Quantico area of Prince William County where they ran off the side of the road and crashed into the woods. Officials say as troopers approached the crashed vehicle, the driver began shooting at them. Law enforcement then returned fire striking.

Both the driver and passenger were injured, officials say. The man was flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries. The woman, identified as Tatiana N. David, 34, of Ithaca, N.Y., died at the scene.

No officers were injured in the shooting. The troopers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Officials say a firearm was recovered from the Jeep.

The incident remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Fairfax Field Office.

The crash and shooting caused major delays for early morning commuters. Southbound Interstate 95 was closed near the Marine Corps Base Quantico overnight.