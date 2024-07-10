Woman killed by falling tree branch in DC park

A woman is dead after she was struck by a falling tree branch on Wednesday in a Washington, D.C. park.

DC Fire and EMS said they received multiple calls around 7:25 a.m. for a person trapped under a fallen tree. Crews responded to Garfield Park near 3rd Street and S. Carolina Avenue in southeast Washington where they found the woman pinned underneath a large branch.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez said the woman is believed to be in her 30s. Officials believe the massive branch fell on her as she walked her dog.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Firefighters searched but found no one else trapped.

