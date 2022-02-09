Stray bullet kills 1 woman in Northeast, police say

Metropolitan police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday just after 3 p.m. in the 600 block of Division Ave Northeast.

Police Chief Robert Contee held a brief press conference at the scene this evening to notify the public that a woman, struck by a stray bullet, has died.

According to Chief Contee, members of the Metropolitan Police Department, who were in the area, heard the gunshots.

The officers got out of their car and heard screams coming from a vehicle nearby. When they approached the vehicle, they found a female victim who had been shot.

Officers provided first aid, and the victim was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead by doctors.

Chief Contee said that it appeared the victim was not the intended target of the shooting. "Someone was shooting at someone else, and as this car [the victim was in] passed through this location, a stray round went through the vehicle and hit one of the occupants," he said.

H.D. Woodson High School went into lockdown after police notified the school that the armed assailant escaped on foot near the school.

Advertisement

Police are asking for anyone with information related to the shooting to come forward. They're offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the person responsible for the shooting.