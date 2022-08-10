Woman killed after being shot multiple times in DC
WASHINGTON - A woman is dead after being shot multiple times Wednesday morning in Southeast D.C., according to police.
Metropolitan Police Department officials say the shooting was reported around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 Block of Savannah Street, near Ballou STAY High School.
Officers responded to the scene and found a woman who had been shot multiple times. Police say she was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.
Investigators have not released many details about the victim, but say she was an "older woman."
Police believe that the shooting was a targeted incident, and say there is no threat to the community.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text tips to 50411.