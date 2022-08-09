‘Somebody shot me, mommy:’ Family of 3-year-old reacts to double shooting

D.C. police continue to search for suspects in a shooting that injured a 3-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy.

Shakur is already out of the hospital following the shooting in front of her home Monday night on the 700 block of 18th Street NE, near Benning Rd.

"I don’t know if she understands, but she said, ‘Somebody shot me, mommy.’ My 3-year-old can talk to me and tell me that somebody shot her," said Diamond, Shakur’s mother.

Witnesses said someone fired a single shot from a car around 8:45 p.m.

Diamond said the bullet grazed her daughter’s head and then hit her 13-year-old neighbor in the leg.

"One gunshot I heard, pow," she said. "And immediately my baby running toward me and I see the blood trickling down her forehead. All I could do is apply pressure to my baby’s head. That’s all I’m thinking because I don’t know how deep this wound is. I didn’t know what happened. I didn’t even know my neighbor’s son had got shot."

Diamond said before she could take her daughter to the hospital herself, police and an ambulance arrived.

She said the trauma of the shooting will stay with her forever.

"I could’ve lost my baby," she said. "My heart hurts. This is a pain I will never get over."

There were other kids around at the time, including Shakur’s two teenage sisters. FOX 5 spoke to one of them soon after the shooting.

"All I could think of was, ‘What if she dies, what if she dies?’" the 14-year-old said. "That’s all I was thinking about."

D.C. police have not identified any suspects, and say they’re looking for a dark Nissan with tinted windows.

This happened about a half mile away from where six people were shot and one person was killed a week prior on 15th and F streets NE.