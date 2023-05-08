Woman in roadway struck, killed by firetruck in Reston

A woman is dead after she was struck by a firetruck early Monday morning in a roadway in Fairfax County.

Authorities say it was reported just before 2:20 a.m. near Laurel Glade Drive and Glade Drive in Reston.

Officials say the firetruck was responding to the reports of a person in the roadway when it struck the woman. They say the woman appeared to be in an "altered state."

An ambulance that was following the fire engine transported the woman to the hospital. She was later pronounced dead.

Drivers can expect delays in the area.