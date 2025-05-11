Woman hits officer with vehicle, drives into crowd at Laurel Main Street Festival

A woman hit a police officer after driving through barriers into a crowd at the Main Street Festival in Laurel.

What we know:

In body-worn camera footage, the driver can be seen interacting with an officer before she got out of her vehicle, removed yellow tape, struck the officer, and drove through barriers into a crowd of people.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Kai Deberry-Bostick of Laurel, Maryland.

In the video, Deberry-Bostick can be heard repeatedly saying that she had to get out to go to work. In response, the officer offered to call her a taxi.

The woman then proceeds to exit the vehicle and shouts at the officer while attempting to move the barriers. "I got to go to work, what do you want me to do!"

The officer asked Deberry-Bostick not to disturb the area, and she replied stating, "I might have to," before getting back into her vehicle and driving through the barriers.

As she drove, an officer could be heard repeatedly shouting, "Stop" and "Get out of the car."

According to Laurel Police, no festival-goers were harmed. The officer that was struck by her vehicle in the incident did suffer minor injuries.

Police say DeBerry-Bostick is facing multiple charges including assault, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment.

Big picture view:

Earlier in the day, an unrelated propane explosion led to the cancellation of the parade portion of the festival.

Maryland Representative Glenn Ivey thanked the City of Laurel, first responders, and Baltimore Gass and Electric crews "for their swift action to ensure public safety."

"…my thoughts are with everyone affected by this morning's propane tank explosion in Downtown Laurel."