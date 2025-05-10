Maryland explosion causes road closures, cancellation of Mainstreet Festival Parade

A propane tank explosion in Laurel, Maryland has led to the cancellation of the Mainstreet Festival Parade.

According to officials, the explosion occurred at the intersection of 4th and Main Streets.

It's being reported that the explosion, which took place during vendor setup, resulted in one vendor being transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the incident.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Residents and drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Emergency services are on scene to treat anyone who may have been injured. There have been no reports of any injures at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates and more information.