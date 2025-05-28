Woman gunned down outside DC home in broad daylight after dispute between neighbors: police

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Washington that left a woman dead Tuesday, marking the latest in a string of violent incidents across the city.

Woman fatally shot outside her Southeast D.C. home amid rising city violence. Surveillance footage shows chase before suspect allegedly pulled a gun and fired. Police searching for shooter, described as a male with dreadlocks, wearing all black.



The shooting occurred around 12:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Pitts Place. Police say surveillance footage shows the victim being chased by a man and another woman before the man pulled out a handgun and fired.

Fatal shooting in DC

What we know:

When officers arrived, they found the woman unconscious and not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between neighbors.

"We are seeing far too many interpersonal conflicts being settled with guns, and this case is no different," said D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith. "Anyone who is aware of any ongoing disputes should give us a call so we or any of our partners can intervene before someone gets hurt again."

Police search for suspect

Two men were detained near the scene, but no arrests have been made. Police are still searching for the suspect, described as a male with dreadlocks, dressed in all black and wearing gray or white sneakers. He was last seen heading north on Morris Road.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

