Gun violence surges in DC through Memorial Day weekend

The Brief Multiple shootings left several dead and several injured in D.C. over Memorial Day weekend. Gunfire erupted near a playground and inside a quiet apartment complex. Authorities seek a black 2021 Genesis with Virginia temporary tags.



Authorities are investigating multiple shootings in the District, including an incident on Tuesday morning along 14th Street near popular downtown restaurants in northwest Washington.

Tuesday's shooting was reported at around 4:45 a.m. Police have confirmed that the incident is being investigated as a homicide. The latest gun violence follows two separate shootings on Memorial Day.

Holiday weekend shootings

What we know:

D.C. police reported that the first shooting occurred around 2 p.m. Monday at an apartment on 13th Place in the southeast, where two men were found shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A third victim, also shot, was located near a playground filled with children and is expected to survive.

Later, around 4 p.m., police responded to another shooting at an apartment in the 5600 block of Clay Place in the northeast, where a man was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead. Investigators were seen collecting evidence, but authorities have not disclosed further details.

Police searching for suspect

Police have not released the victims’ names. In the southeast shooting, authorities are searching for a black 2021 Genesis with heavily tinted windows and Virginia temporary tags. Officials urge anyone with information to come forward.