2 detained after woman shot, killed in Southeast DC neighborhood 'feud'

Two suspects have been detained after a woman was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday in what police say was essentially a "feud" between neighbors.

What we know:

At 12:42 p.m, on May 27, police were called to the 2300 block of Pitts Place, Southeast, for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman unconscious and not breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith spoke about the incident in a press briefing Tuesday afternoon, saying it was apparently the result of an ongoing feud between neighbors.

"They've been in conflict for quite some time," Smith said. "These are folks that know each other."

Smith said surveillance video obtained by police showed the victim being chased down by a man and a woman. The man pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

What we don't know:

Police say two suspects have been detained following the shooting. The identities of the individuals are not known at this time.

Chief Smith also said that two homes were being barricaded and searched for a firearm believed to be connected to the shooting. It has not yet been found.

Smith said according to witnesses at the scene, the neighbors had ongoing issues, and this was the tragic end.

"We are seeing far too many interpersonal conflicts being settled with guns," Smith said. "Put the guns down, this is not the way to resolve a dispute."

Police also issued a lookout for a Black man with dreadlocks, wearing all black clothing, wearing grey or white sneakers, armed with a handgun. He was last seen headed northbound on Morris Road, Southeast.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text the Department’s tip line at 50411.