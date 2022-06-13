Woman forced into car, sexually assaulted in Leesburg; police searching for suspect

Police are asking for the public's help searching for a suspect accused of forcing a female victim into a car and sexually assaulting her in Leesburg on Sunday.

Leesburg Police received a report of a sexual assault that occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday in a parking lot in the Avana Fieldstone apartment complex located in the 800 block of Wilkinson Drive NE.

The adult female victim says a black 2-door vehicle stopped alongside her as she was walking through the parking lot and an unknown driver forced her into the vehicle and sexually assaulted her. The suspect then fled the area in the vehicle.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned Hispanic male, who was wearing a facemask and sunglasses.

Residents of the Avana Fieldstone apartment complex are asked to check their residential video surveillance systems for footage of the incident.

The incident remains under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department. Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call 703-771-4500.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you're asked to call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477) or text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.