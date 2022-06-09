Man charged with kidnapping after stealing woman’s phone, forcing her into vehicle: police

A man was arrested and charged after police say he stole a woman's phone and purse before forcing her into a vehicle in Loudoun County.

Authorities say the incident happened around 2:18 a.m. June 2 in the 46000 block of Community Plaza in the Sterling. Officers say Jose Quinteros Cabrera followed a woman to a restaurant and took her phone. When the woman left the restaurant, officers say Cabrera confronted her again and took her purse. He then allegedly forced her into a vehicle and drove off.

The woman was able to exit the vehicle. Investigators say Cabrera was known to the woman. He was arrested June 3 and faces assault, robbery, and kidnapping charges.

He is being held without bond.