Early morning pedestrian crash leaves woman dead in Northeast DC, police say

A woman was hit and killed while walking in Northeast in the early morning hours Wednesday, D.C. police say.

Just before 4 a.m. on Sept. 20, police were called to the intersection of Eastern Avenue, NE and Sheriff Road where a woman had been hit in the westbound crosswalk.

Investigators say it appears the driver of a 2001 GMC Yukon was traveling northwest through the intersection with a green light when he hit the woman.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Anyone with additional information should contact police at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.