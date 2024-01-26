Woman dead, man stabbed at Germantown mobile home park

Authorities in Montgomery County are investigating after a woman was found dead at a Germantown mobile home park.

Police were called to the Middlebrook Mobile Home Park in the 19500 block of Frederick Road just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

Officers say when they arrived they found the woman dead at the scene. It is not clear at this time how the woman died.

Investigators say a man who was also in the home suffered stab wounds and went to the hospital with serious injuries.

The body of the woman was transported to the medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that the woman died from stab wounds. The article has been updated to reflect that the victim’s cause of death has not yet been determined. FOX 5 regrets this error.