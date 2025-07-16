A woman is dead after a collision with a U.S. Postal Service mail truck in Kensington.

The Montgomery County Police Department said the crash was reported around 10:40 a.m. near Connecticut Avenue and Plyers Mill Road.

Authorities say the driver remained on the scene. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Roads in the area are closed. The investigation is continuing.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Woman dead after collision with USPS mail truck in Kensington