DC woman killed in 2-car crash with 4 teens in stolen vehicle identified

The Brief A deadly two-car crash occurred in Landover on Tuesday afternoon, resulting in the death of a 35-year-old woman from Washington, D.C. Police did not engage in a pursuit of the stolen vehicle, instead following it from a distance before the driver ran a red light and struck Canty's car. Four juvenile males were in the stolen vehicle; three were hospitalized and one is in police custody.



A 35-year-old woman, who was killed in a two-car collision with a stolen vehicle that had four teens inside this week, has been identified.

What we know:

The Prince George's County Police Department is continuing to investigate the deadly collision that happened in Landover on Tuesday afternoon, which left a Washington, D.C. mother dead.

The victim has been identified by authorities as Shaunte Denise Canty. The incident involved a stolen vehicle carrying four juvenile males, who are now facing potential charges.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department's Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit, the crash occurred on August 26, 2025, at approximately 3:50 p.m.

Seat Pleasant patrol officers spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen four days prior. The officers followed the vehicle from a safe distance, but did not engage in a pursuit.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the stolen vehicle accelerated northbound on Sheriff Road, ran a red light at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, and struck the side of Canty's vehicle.

Canty, who was traveling eastbound, died at the scene. A child passenger in her vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

What's next:

Of the four teenage males who were inside the stolen vehicle, three were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the fourth teen was taken into police custody.

Detectives are currently in consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine what charges will be filed. They are also investigating the juveniles for other unrelated crimes that may be linked to the stolen vehicle.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the case to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.