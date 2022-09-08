Woman charged with murdering father in Loudoun County: police

A 28-year-old Leesburg woman is under arrest after police say sheshot and killed her father inside a home in Loudoun County.

Officers responded to a home in the 42200 block of Fording Branch Court shortly after 10 p.m. on September 7 for a reported shooting.

Investigators say they found a man inside the home dead from gunshot wounds.

Authorities say Alicia R. Carroll was taken into custody by responding deputies a short distance away from the home.

Alicia R. Carroll (Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office)

Police later announced that the victim in the incident, Jeffrey A. Carroll, 56, of Leesburg, was the suspect's father.

Investigators have not indicated a motive for the killing.

Carroll faces several charges including second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

She is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a no bond status.