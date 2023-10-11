Woman charged after police dog alerts officers to crack cocaine, pills during traffic stop

A woman is facing charges after authorities say a police dog alerted officers to drugs and pills inside her vehicle during a traffic stop in Virginia.

Police say Whitney Thorpe, 37, of Leesburg, is facing two felony counts of possession of controlled substances after an officer pulled her over Sunday near South King Street and Leesburg Bypass.

Authorities say the officer’s police dog, Elmore, signaled a positive alert on the vehicle.

Investigators say they recovered approximately 14 grams of crack cocaine, Oxycodone Hydrochloride and other pills from the vehicle.

Thorpe was taken into custody and has been charged with two felony counts of possession of controlled substances.

She remains at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center with no bond.