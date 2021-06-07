Woman carjacked Sunday in Fairfax County in stable condition, police say

A woman remains hospitalized and is in stable condition after being carjacked Sunday night in Fairfax County.

The incident was reported around 10:20 p.m. in the 3100 block of Franconia Road.

Police say the suspect stole the woman’s vehicle, a 2012 black Mercedes C250 with Virginia plates: UFY-2683.

They are still searching for the vehicle and suspect at this time.