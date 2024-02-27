Woman bit officer, grabbed police firearm after crashing vehicle in Arlington: authorities

A Virginia woman was arrested and is facing charges after authorities say she bit an officer and grabbed a police firearm after an alleged drunk driving crash.

Police say 25-year-old Malesha Bruner was driving eastbound on Washington Boulevard near 3rd Street in Arlington just after 9:45 p.m. on February 22 when she allegedly hit a parked, occupied vehicle. Officers say she fled the scene and struck another vehicle, flipping her car over.

Malesha Bruner (Arlington County Police Dept.)

Investigators detained Bruner on suspicion of driving under the influence. While in custody, they say she became combative and bit an officer.

Investigators say after she was transported to a nearby hospital for a medical evaluation, she became aggressive and grabbed the handle of an officer’s firearm.

Officers say she was restrained and faces several charges including assault on police, disarming a police officer, driving under the influence, and hit-and-run.

She was held without bond.