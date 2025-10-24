Expand / Collapse search

Woman barricades self in home following report of stabbing in Montgomery County: police

Published  October 24, 2025 5:44pm EDT
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County Police are at the scene of a barricade situation following a report of a stabbing. 

What we know:

Officers were called to the 22000 block of Cabin Branch Ave. at 3:49 p.m. on Friday for a stabbing. 

At this time, police say one woman is barricaded inside the home. 

What we don't know:

It's not clear who was stabbed or what possible injuries were sustained. 

No additional information on the barricaded woman has been released.

Avoid area:

There is a large police presence and people are advised to stay out of the area. 

Police say more information will be released as it becomes available. 

