Woman arrested for abduction of 3-year-old at Tysons Corner Center

A woman has been arrested for the abduction of a 3-year-old child at Tysons Corner Center.

Officers responded to the outdoor play area in the 1900 block of Chain Bridge Road on Thursday around 5:47 p.m. for a missing 3-year-old.

Jane Pyo, 33, of D.C. was identified as being involved after officers utilized mall security cameras.

Jane Pyo

Officers observed Pyo walk towards the mall, stop, converse with the child, take the child’s hand and walk into the mall. Pyo was observed picking the child up and going down an escalator with the child in her arms.

Pyo and the child were located inside the Coastal Flats Restaurant. Pyo assaulted officers when they approached but she was eventually taken into custody. The child was recovered uninjured and returned to the family.

Featured article

Pyo was taken to the Adult Detention Center and charged with abduction, possession of burglarious tools, assault on law enforcement and trespassing. She was also served an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. Pyo was held without bond.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call 703-246-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).