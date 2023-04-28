'Bow Tie Bandit' accused of writing bad checks in Maryland: police

Authorities say a bow tie wearing bandit is accused of using a fake name to pass bad checks at businesses in Frederick, Maryland.

The Frederick Police Department posted photos of the man they say was involved in two fraud cases.

Frederick Police Department

The photos show the alleged scammer inside a bicycle shop. He is dressed professionally in a blue suit jacket, dark pants, dress shoes and a bow tie. He is also wearing black rimmed glasses and what appears to be an ID badge lanyard around his neck.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact Officer Buntley by email at wbuntley@frederickmdpolice.org, or contact the department's tip line at 301-600-TIPS (8477). Text tips can be sent to 240-674-TIPS (8477).