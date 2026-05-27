Woman allegedly assaulted in Arlington parking garage

The Brief A 26-year-old woman is speaking out after Arlington County police say she was sexually assaulted late Friday night inside a residential parking garage stairwell. On Monday, police announced the arrest of 25-year-old Cristobal Vasquez Sanchez in connection with the incident. He is being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility. In an exclusive interview with FOX 5 D.C., the alleged victim, Barachel Butler, described the frightening encounter.



A 26-year-old woman is speaking out after Arlington County police say she was sexually assaulted inside a residential parking garage stairwell late Friday night in the Columbia Forest neighborhood.

What we know:

Police announced Monday that 25-year-old Cristobal Vasquez Sanchez had been arrested in connection with the incident and is being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility. Investigators are also trying to determine whether there could be other possible victims.

The alleged victim, Barachel Butler, described the terrifying encounter in an exclusive interview.

"He proceeded to pin me to the wall outside the stairwell. He unbuttoned and unzipped my pants and put his hand in them," Butler said. "I kept telling him no, let me go. He told me to be quiet."

According to police, the incident happened inside the stairwell of a residential parking garage in the 5500 block of Columbia Pike. Butler said she did not live in the building and did not know the suspect before the encounter, but was visiting someone in the building.

File Photo.

Police said the suspect approached the woman, began a conversation and then touched her inappropriately. Butler said she was eventually able to get away after another tenant entered the garage.

"I lost him at one point and was kind of wandering, but he found me again," Butler said. "Eventually there was a tenant here going to his car and I followed after him — and the suspect went in the opposite direction because the guy scared him off."

Investigators said the woman was able to escape and get help before the suspect fled the area.

Advocates who work with survivors of sexual assault say many victims may not know where to turn after experiencing trauma.

"We have a 24/7 confidential hotline so they can understand what has happened to them and what resources are available," Diana Ortiz, CEO of Doorways, a Virginia nonprofit that supports survivors of domestic and sexual violence, told FOX 5 D.C.

"We have emergency shelter and housing, advocacy and counseling. All of these services are confidential and free of charge," she added.

What we don't know:

Police say detectives are continuing to investigate whether the incident was isolated.

What you can do:

Anyone with information — or who believes they may have had a previous encounter with the suspect — is asked to contact Arlington County police.