Wizards honor legendary player John Wall at Capital One Arena

It was a special night at Capital One Arena, where the Wizards welcomed back franchise great John Wall.

The team and the former all-star have had their ups and downs over the years, but as FOX 5’s Josh Rosenthal explains, the team says this is the start of a new chapter.

A special night:

The Washington Wizards took on the Milwaukee Bucks tonight, but make no mistake — this one was all about John Wall.

Wall was the number one pick in 2010. And on Thursday, the five-time all-star, the franchise leader in assists and steals, was honored, months after officially retiring from the league.

"John Wall’s the man. He helped us out through those rough years," fan Eric Prum said.

"We were season ticket holders since he’s been here, the whole time," Shawtay Hill told FOX 5.

As part of the celebration, there were bobbleheads the scorer's table from the epic Game 6 in 2017 when Wall scored a three-pointer to secure a win over the Celtics, and a whole lot more.

"Tonight’s all about showing the love to John and his great career. He gave so much to the organization and so much to Washington, D.C. off the court as well," said President of Media and New Enterprises for Monumental Sports Zach Leonsis.

Dig deeper:

Although something a lot of fans were hoping for was not a part of the evening: the team retiring Wall’s jersey.

Leonsis explained why.

"Listen, this is fresh. John just retired. I mean, a lot of players, they need multiple years before they’re considered for the Hall of Fame, before they’re in consideration for a jersey retirement or anything like that. We’re focused on immediately kind of giving John his flowers and you know we’ll see what the future holds," Leonsis said.

So, that night may still come down the road.

As for tonight’s game, the Wizards beat the Bucks 109-99.