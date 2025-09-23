Wise High School moves football games to Saturdays to boost security

The Brief Wise High football games will now be played on Saturdays. The change follows previous post-game fights and robberies. Officials plan added security at large school events.



After reports of violent altercations and robberies following recent football games, Prince George’s County school officials are making changes to improve safety at athletic events.

Saturday games begin

Starting this week, all football games at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School will be held on Saturdays. The decision follows a Friday night incident where two juveniles were injured and another was taken into custody after fights and robberies broke out in the parking lot. The game had ended around 7 p.m., and a large crowd had gathered outside. Security and law enforcement responded quickly to disperse the crowd.

Prince George’s County Public Schools say enhanced security measures will now be in place at all large athletic venues, with additional support from local law enforcement. Community members have voiced support for the changes.

Security measures expand

Wise is the latest school to adjust its football schedule in response to safety concerns. In late August, Spotsylvania County Public Schools implemented weapons detection systems and a "no bag" policy for the remainder of the season. Montgomery County is currently operating under "Tier 1" status, which include ID checks, no backpacks, no re-entry, and a requirement that visiting students be accompanied by an adult.

For now, the Saturday game rule applies only to Wise High School, but officials say it could expand to other schools if needed. The district also plans to increase security at other large school events moving forward.

