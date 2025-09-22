Chaos at Friday night lights: Police respond to incidents at two high school games

Local police were called to two high school football games in the D.C. area Friday night.

Two robbed at Wise High School football game

On Friday night, police were alerted to two citizen robberies. Prince George's County Police say two juvenile males suffered minor injuries in the robberies, and were treated on scene.

One juvenile male was taken into custody for the robbery.

PGCPS officials said in a statement Monday that there were several altercations in the parking lot of the game. PGPD officers assisted in dispersing a large crowd that gathered as the game ended Friday evening.

The incidents are under investigation, per PGCPS.

"We expect all students to follow the same behavioral expectations as those outlined in our Student Rights and Responsibilities Handbook during school-sponsored events, and students can face serious consequences – such as suspension or expulsion – for their actions," said PGCPS Sr. Public Information Specialist Lynn McCawley.

Alleged assault at Blake High School

Montgomery County Police were dispatched Friday night around 9:00 p.m. to Blake High School for an assault.

Officers dispersed a crowd gathered near the school.

Officials say no arrests were made and no shots were fired.