Spotsylvania County Public Schools roll out weapons detection system at football games

Starting Friday, September 19, all students, staff, and guests attending home high school football games at a Spotsylvania County Public Schools facility will be required to pass through a weapons detection system before entering the stadium.

School officials say the district will use the Evolv system, which flags potential threats with red lights. If triggered, guests will undergo additional screening, including the use of a hand wand.

The district’s no-bag policy remains in effect for all school events, including football games. Backpacks, purses, and fanny packs are prohibited. Clear bags are allowed only for medical or diaper use and will be subject to search.

Officials say alternative screening approaches are available for guests with safety concerns due to implantable or wearable medical devices.

"The safety of our students, staff, and community is our priority," said Superintendent Dr. Clint M. Mitchell. "We are committed to providing a safe environment for all who attend our football games and appreciate everyone’s cooperation with this additional safety measure."

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to allow extra time for screening.

The Evolv Detection System is already in use to screen students and visitors at school facilities.