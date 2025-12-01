Prince George's county reopens Housing Choice Voucher Program waitlist

The Brief Eligible Prince George's county tenants can apply for the Housing Choice Voucher Program waitlist. Applicants will be randomly chosen from the waiting list to receive financial and housing aid. Friday, December 5 is the deadline for preliminary applications.



For the first time in over a decade, the Housing Authority of Prince George's County (HAPGC) is accepting preliminary applications for their Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP) waitlist, which provides financial assistance and housing opportunities to those in need.

Also known as "Section 8," the HCVP gives eligible tenants the chance to choose where they live and the HAPGC pays a portion of their rent for them. 5,000 applicants will be selected for the list and chosen at random using a lottery system. Emergency Housing Voucher program participants will be automatically added to the waiting list.

HAPGC team members will be stationed at three locations across the county to assist with applications.

Prince George's County Memorial Library at 6200 Oxon Hill Rd, Oxon Hill, MD 20784 is offering help from 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.

Prince George’s County Sports & Learning Complex at 8001 Sheriff Road, Landover, MD 20785 is offering help from 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

Prince George’s County Memorial Library Laurel Branch at 507 7th Street, Laurel, MD 20707 is offering help from 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.

For accommodations, applicants are asked to contact HAPGC at least a day in advance at 301-883-5501.

Applications require no fee, can only be submitted through the Housing Authority website and close on Friday, December 5 at 11:59 P.M.