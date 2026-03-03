Wintry mix makes for a messy Tuesday morning commute

The Brief Wintry mix is creating slick spots and slowing the Tuesday morning commute. Freezing rain remains the main concern, especially on bridges and overpasses. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for parts of Maryland and Virginia.



A wintry mix is making for a slow, slippery start across the region on Tuesday, and drivers are being urged to use extra caution.

What we know:

Conditions vary widely by location, but freezing rain remains the biggest concern for the morning commute.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports that traffic volume is picking up as the morning moves along. Many overpasses, ramps and bridges have been pre‑treated, and salt trucks are staged along key corridors. Electronic message boards along area highways are still warning of possible icy patches, especially on elevated surfaces.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. for parts of central Maryland and northern and northwest Virginia.

Mixed precipitation, mainly freezing rain, with some ice is possible on bridges and other elevated surfaces. Hilltops may see the highest amounts.

Transportation officials urge drivers to slow down, leave extra stopping distance and watch for slick spots on bridges and ramps.

