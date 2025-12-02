Winter weather causes hazardous commute for parts of the DMV

Hazardous road conditions from a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain are causing significant travel delays Tuesday morning across the Washington, D.C., region.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh monitored conditions in Loudoun and Frederick counties in Virginia, where rain and slush left streets slick.

Keep it slow

Officials urge drivers to slow down and use extreme caution. If possible, they advise delaying trips until later in the morning.

By the numbers:

The National Weather Service says more than 1,000 deaths and 100,000 injuries occur each year in the U.S. from crashes during winter weather.

Freezing rain is more hazardous than a typical snowstorm, especially on roads. The NWS warns it’s easier to lose control on icy pavement, with added risks from falling branches and power lines.

Leave extra distance

Roads can be slick even if they appear only wet. Authorities also advise leaving extra distance between vehicles.

School delays

The winter weather has prompted some schools to delay their opening times. Check the full list of closings and delays online.

