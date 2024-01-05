Winter Storm Watches, Warnings for Maryland & Virginia ahead of weekend snow

Winter Storm Watches and Warnings have been issued for portions of Maryland and Virginia as a developing weekend storm that’s expected to bring significant snow accumulations to areas north and west of the nation’s capital moves in our direction.

The winter storm is expected to arrive in the immediate D.C. area early Saturday morning sometime between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. The D.C. metro area could see a quick burst of snow in the morning at the onset of the storm before becoming a wintry mix then quickly transitioning to all rain.

The rain / snow line is expected to rapidly march to the north and west where significant and substantial snow accumulations could be seen. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says upwards of five inches of snow and one-quarter inch of ice is possible.

The Winter Storm Warnings will be in place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in portions of western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia, and eastern West Virginia.

The Winter Storm Watches will remain in effect for the rest of the area from Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

While the precipitation is expected to remain all snow in the mountains, the D.C. metro area will likely see moderate to heavy rain during the afternoon hours. Travel across the entire region could be impacted by the winter storm with slippery and icy road conditions expected.

The winter storm will move away from the region on Saturday evening. Partly sunny conditions with highs in the 40s are expected on Sunday.

Expected snow accumulations in Washington, D.C., Maryland & Virginia

SLUSHY TRACE TO 2 INCHES

Washington, D.C.

Bethesda, Md.

Germantown, Md.

Columbia, Md.

Baltimore, Md.

SLUSHY 2 TO 4 INCHES WITH SOME MIXING

Clarksburg, Md.

Morgantown, West Virginia

Elkins, West Virginia

4 TO 8 INCHES OF MOSTLY SNOW

Cumberland, Md.

Hagerstown, Md.

Frostburg, Md.

Petersburg, Va.

Hanover, Pa.

Winter weather lovers, don’t lose hope! There are indications that a more wintry pattern could commence by the end of January!

