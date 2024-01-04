A weekend winter storm that could potentially bring significant snow accumulations to the mountains north and west of the nation’s capital will likely only leave a trace behind in the Washington, D.C. metro area before transitioning to rain.

"Unfortunately snow lovers, this is not our event," said FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes Thursday who said D.C.’s streak of 717 days without an inch of snow will likely continue through the weekend.

Snow forecast: Here’s what DC, Maryland & Virginia can expect from this weekend’s winter storm

The winter weather will move into the region late Friday night. By early Saturday morning, the D.C. area could see a quick burst of snow at the onset of the storm. We may also see a wintry mix for a few hours before the rain / snow line very quickly marches to the north and west.

Viewers in those northern and western higher elevation areas and in the mountains will likely see the snow jackpot of this storm. For many of us in and around the District, it’s likely to be a rainy and cold Saturday afternoon.

As of Thursday, the European Model Snow Forecast shows only a tenth of an inch of snow accumulation in D.C. Mountainous parts of Allegany and Garrett counties in Maryland could see upwards of five inches before the storm is over.

The storm is expected to move out of the area by late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Expect a breezy, cool, and dry Sunday afternoon for the Washington Commanders game.

Winter weather lovers, don’t lose hope! There are indications that a more wintry pattern could commence by the end of January!

Here’s how much snow parts of the D.C. metro area, Maryland, and Virginia might see this weekend:

Slushy Trace to 2 inches

Washington, D.C.

Bethesda, Md.

Germantown, Md.

Columbia, Md.

Baltimore, Md.

Slushy 2 to 4 inches

Clarksburg, Md.

Morgantown, West Virginia

Elkins, West Virginia

Mostly Snow 4 to 8 inches

Cumberland, Md.

Hagerstown, Md.

Frostburg, Md.

Petersburg, Va.

Hanover, Pa.



