Windy Sunday across the DMV brings fire danger and falling temperatures

The Brief Wind Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. with gusts up to 50 mph. Red Flag Warning was issued for low humidity and fire danger across the region. Temperatures fall through the afternoon; winds return again Monday.



Blustery winds are whipping across the D.C. region Sunday, prompting weather alerts for both high wind gusts and increased fire danger.

What we know:

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m., with northwest winds at 20–25 mph and gusts that could reach 50 mph. The strongest winds will ease tonight before picking up again Monday.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Red Flag Warning, meaning the combination of dry air, low humidity and strong winds could cause any fire to spread quickly. Officials urge residents to avoid outdoor burning and to secure patio furniture, trash bins or any loose outdoor items.

"Winds will relax later tonight, but we’ll see another round of gusty conditions Monday," said FOX 5 weather anchor Gwen Tolbart.

Sunday’s forecast

Morning clouds and a few sprinkles have given way to sunshine and falling temperatures.

Highs peaked in the low 60s early in the day, but readings will drop through the afternoon as cooler air rushes in from the northwest.

The week ahead

Monday : Sunny and breezy again, winds west 10–15 mph, gusting near 30 mph.

Tuesday : Starts mostly sunny, with clouds increasing later. Showers possible by Tuesday night.

Wednesday–Saturday: On-and-off rain chances continue mid- to late week as a series of weak systems move through.

Highs will hold in the 50s through Thursday, before rebounding to the low 60s by Friday and Saturday.

Stay with the FOX 5 Weather Team for updates and timing on the next round of showers.