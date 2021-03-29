Wind, rain and cold threaten DC’s cherry blossoms

Gusting winds, rain and chilly temperatures threatened the beautiful blossoms of D.C.'s famous cherry trees just as they are reaching peak bloom. Strong winds and rain spread across the region Sunday and chilly temperatures moved in overnight into Monday morning.

The blossoms along the Tidal Basin reached peak bloom a few days early on Sunday after unseasonably warm temperatures last week and into the weekend sped the trees thought their final stages of the blossom cycle.

FOX 5's Natalie Rubino was at the Tidal Basin Monday and saw some evidence of wind and rain damage to the flowers. National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst said the colder temperatures later in the week could be problematic for the newly emerging blossoms.

Several thousands were without power across parts of the D.C. region after winds and rain downed powers lines Sunday. Temperatures will warm up on Tuesday and Wednesday but will then drop back down into the 40s at the end of the week.