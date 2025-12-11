Tents set up near Union Station by a group of anti‑Trump protesters have been removed. U.S. Park Police told the group they needed to clear the area.

The Brief U.S. Park Police ordered anti‑Trump protesters to remove their tents outside Union Station. The group refused an alternative site at Stanton Park and questioned the timing of the clearance. Protesters, camped there since late summer, began packing up after receiving notice.



Protesters argued they had a First Amendment right to remain. They were offered Stanton Park as an alternative but declined.

What we know:

The protesters, part of the group Remember Your Oath, had been camped at Columbus Circle since late summer.

On Wednesday, FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh reported that the National Park Service issued notice earlier this week. Protesters said the notice required them to leave the plaza for public safety, beautification and construction.

Demonstrators began removing belongings Tuesday, expecting federal officers to arrive with little warning, and some questioned the timing of NPS’ explanation for clearing the plaza.

READ MORE: US Park Police says anti-Trump protestors must leave Union Station despite having permit

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Protest tents removed from outside Union Station