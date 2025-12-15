Dangerous cold raises frostbite risk across DC region

The frigid air sticks in the Washington, D.C. region for another day as we kick off the work week with temperatures mostly staying below freezing.

What we know:

These temperatures paired with the winds still coming in at a decent pace between 10-15 mph with wind gusts reaching up to 23 mph will make most of the area feel like we are well into the teens and 20s.

It is extremely important to stay covered on Monday, especially if you must be outdoors for prolonged periods of time.

As windchills will be in the teens and 20s on Monday, it only takes about 30 minutes for exposed skin to start having signs of frostbite. Signs of early frostbite, also known as frostnip, are redness and irritation of the skin, cold feeling, and numbness. It is important to rewarm the affected areas at this point to avoid any damage.

Later stages of frostbite include deeper discoloration or no color in the skin, waxy appearance, and joint stiffness from cold. These stages of frostbite can lead to blistering once rewarming has occurred and fluids return to your extremities. Severe frostbitten skin can turn black and hard when it begins to die.

Make sure to stay safe and warm today and throughout different points during this winter.

National Weather Service tips for dressing for the cold:

Wear layers of loose-fitting and lightweight clothing. Trapped air between the layers will insulate you.

If doing strenuous outdoor activities, avoid wearing cotton. Once wet, cotton takes a long time to dry and will sap your heat. Use synthetic fabrics that wick moisture from your skin and dry quickly.

Outer garments should be tightly woven, water-repellent, and hooded.

Wear a hat, because 40%of your body heat can be lost from your head.

Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold.

Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves.

Try to stay dry and out of the wind.

