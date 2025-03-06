Wind Advisory in effect for DC region Thursday

The Brief Wind Advisory in effect from 8 a.m. to midnight, with gusts up to 55 mph. Potential power outages and difficult driving conditions could result. Daylight saving time begins this Sunday, March 9, at 2 a.m.



The Washington, D.C., region may experience wind gusts of up to 55 mph on Thursday as a storm system that brought heavy rain departs.

Wind Advisory in effect

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 8 a.m. to midnight. The advisory covers the District, central, northern, and southern Maryland, and northern Virginia.

Gusty winds pose power outage risk

According to the National Weather Service, gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and cause tree limbs to snap, leading to potential power outages. Strong winds may also make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

The D.C. region can expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 50 degrees on Thursday. The forecast calls for temperatures in the 50s and sunshine on Friday and into the weekend.

Daylight saving time starts Sunday

Daylight saving time 2025 begins on Sunday, March 9. The change officially occurs at 2 a.m., when we set our clocks forward by one hour.

